Two In Court Over Drugs In Food Plate At Department Of Corrections

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TWO women were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the discovery of a quantity of marijuana in a plate of food presented to the Bahamas Department of Corrections earlier this month.

Wendy Smith, 60, of Windsor Place and Chavon Johnson, 43, of Hutchinson Street, Bain Town, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subsola Swain on charges of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

According to police reports, shortly after 11am on Thursday, September 6, officers conducted a routine search of two plates of food presented by Smith to the facility’s Property Intake Section.

The search resulted in the discovery of one ounce of marijuana, concealed at the bottom of one of the plates.

However, court dockets presented yesterday alleged the pair conspired together to possess the quantity of drugs.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $100.

The two entered not guilty pleas to the charges and were remanded to prison until October 29, when the pair will stand trial for the offences.

The women can apply to the Supreme Court for bail in the interim.