Serious Injuries After Four Vehicle Crash On Grand Bahama

Four vehicles, including a church bus carrying parishioners, were involved in an accident in Grand Bahama on Saturday night that resulted in serious injuries.
According to reports, the incident happened shortly before 8pm on the Warren J Lavarity Highway.
The drivers and passengers of the vehicles sustained serious and slight injuries - all were transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital via EMS personnel. Police are investigating the matter.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID