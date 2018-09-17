Marine In Fatal Crash With Two Pedestrians

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO pedestrians were killed early yesterday morning after a collision with a car driven by an off-duty marine.

The deaths of the man and woman, reportedly hit by a 2010 Toyota car, pushed this year’s number of traffic deaths to 55 - higher than the total for the whole of last year.

In 2017, 54 people died in traffic-related fatalities, while 44 died in 2016.

According to police, the driver was heading north on Marathon Road in the area of Samana Drive shortly before 1am when he lost control of his car and struck the pair, both of whom died at the scene.

The driver, who remained at the scene, is helping police with their investigation.

Last night, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force identified the driver as an off-duty marine who was driving a private vehicle.

The marine, a woman, was said to be assisting police with investigations into the incident.

The RBDF statement noted the marine waited for paramedics and Police to arrive at the scene prior to being transported by ambulance to Princess Margaret Hospital for medical treatment.

“The prayers and sincerest condolences of the Commander Defence Force, Officers and Marines are extended to the members of the bereaved family,” it added.

The fatalities follow a serious traffic accident that took place in Grand Bahama on Saturday.

Police said the accident took place on Warren J Lavarity Highway shortly before 8pm.

The accident involved four vehicles, including a church bus transporting parishioners.

Collectively, the driver of the bus and passengers sustained serious and slight injuries. The other vehicles and drivers received slight and serious injuries as well and were all taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital by emergency service personnel.