Tinker, Reckley To Join Conquistadors This Fall

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A PAIR of Bahamian players will join the freshman class at Dodge City Community College Basketball for the upcoming fall campaign.

Deon'Ta Tinker and KJ Reckley are two members of a complete roster overhaul for the Conquistadors in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference of NJCAA Division I.

Tinker and Reckley were also teammates together at Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas before making the transition to the JuCo level.

Head coach Steve Tucker returns just three players from the 2017-18 season and Tucker was one of the team's four final additions added this summer. "We expect to be better in every way next season," Tucker said.

Reckley completed his high school years at Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas where he averaged 18 points, 14 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists per game. He also received HCAA All-Conference honours twice in his career.

"He is a pure athlete that can run and jump," coach Tucker said. "He has athleticism that is off the charts."

Tinker was one of the earliest additions to the Conquistadors recruiting class following several stops at the local and American high school level.

Recently, at the Bahamas Basketball Federation's Summer of Thunder, he posted eight points, three rebounds and three assists while going 5-6 from the free throw line against Notre Dame.

"Tinker is a relentless combo guard who attacks at will," Tucker said. "He can jump with the best of them and his jumpshot has taken huge strides in the past six weeks. Had a good game against DI University of Notre Dame this summer."

The 2018-19 season is Coach Tucker's second season with Dodge City Community College. Coach Tucker comes to Dodge City with an impressive résumé, including four ABA National Championships and being named National Coach of the Year five times.

Dodge City finished last year with an overall record of 8-23 and ended up with a record of 6-20 in KJCCC play.

In their final game of the season, the Conquistadors suffered a 72-86 loss to the Barton Cougars in the first round of the Region VI Playoffs.