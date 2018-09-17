Who Uses A Siren?

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Who is permitted to legally use a siren and flashing lights?
Walking past McDonald’s yesterday suddenly the quiet was disturbed by a very loud siren…turning I see a black BMW SUV flashing light and using a siren.
I looked for police outriders - the Governor General’s car, Prime Ministers’ car, ambulance.
Editor, none could be seen. The sole identifying mark on the vehicle was the licence plate of the BMW SUV…it was a CD plate issued to embassies.
I continued walking to Marlborough Street, in fact by the time I walked to George Street, eureka!
This same BMW SUV appeared coming up George Street towards Christ Church, at about that time people were assembling for Chief Justice Isaacs’ funeral.
So I was able to walk faster than the BMW SUV and all their noise but that is not the issue - who is legally able to use a siren and flashing lights and cause traffic to pull to the side to allow the vehicle through?
Recently, you published a letter complaining about the Commodore of the RBDF doing the same thing.
Traffic is bad enough, do we really need this? I recall PM Minnis said this was to stop from the craziness we got so used to under PM Christie. Coming back, it seems! Power corrupts?
A MORRIS
Nassau,
September 8, 2018.
