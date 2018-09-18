Firearm Found By Police

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police discovered a firearm in the Freeport area on Sunday.

According to reports, Central Detective Unit officers were on mobile patrol in the area of Tasman Close sometime around 3pm Sunday when they saw a group of men standing in the area.

ASP Terecita Pinder said that the men fled in different directions on seeing the officers. When officers checked the area, she said they found a black Smith and Wesson pistol with no ammunition.

Meanwhile, Abaco Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a residence in Leisure Lee, Abaco, on Sunday evening.

Reports are that shortly after 8pm, police were called to a home where three masked armed men had held up the residents and robbed them of jewellery, a shotgun, and a 2013 champagne-coloured Buick Lacrosse vehicle.

Ms Pinder said police are actively investigating this matter and appealing to anyone for information that could assist them with their investigation.

Persons can call Abaco police at 367-2560/367-3437, the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at 350-3107 through 12, 919, 911 or call the nearest police station.

