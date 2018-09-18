‘Help Me Find My Son’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A WORRIED mother has asked for help to find her son - who she says went missing six weeks ago – a day before a woman allegedly claimed to having him killed.

The woman admitted “putting a hit out” on Aaron Dudley Smith, 35, over a dispute about $150, the 65-year-old mother, Sharon Butler, said.

According to the mother, the woman claimed she gave her son $150 to steal a windshield to replace one broken in her white-coloured four-door Honda. The mother said that her son would do nothing like that. She said she offered to return the woman’s $150.



“She was very rude,” said Ms Butler, “and told me she wanted nothing from me.”

Ms Butler said that her son was still at home. It was shortly after 8am when she had just prepared him bacon and eggs for breakfast. The woman yelled for him to come down, his mother said.

Ms Butler last saw her son on August 6th when he got into a self-drive car and drove behind the woman who drove ahead in her four-door white Honda (AD4459). Ms Butler did not know who owned the car her son was driving, but speculated that it was one that the woman had rented.

“That night I threw out his Sunday dinner which he never came and eat and I had to throw out his breakfast, I had to throw all them out and give it to the dogs,” she said. She reported him missing from August 6 at the South Beach Police station.

Ms Butler said on August 7th the same woman––a regular visitor to her neighbour’s’s homes––came around and started “yelling out that she wants her $150 that he took from her”.

“She cursed me and told me I must suck her –––.” She said to me “he’s dead, he’s dead, I already put out a hit on him.” She said: “I went all over Soldier Road and tell everybody to take him out.”

Ms Butler said she went immediately to the police station because she took the threat very seriously. “I haven’t had any updates on that investigation since then,” she said.

She said she filed a missing persons report with the police last week Tuesday, September 11. Police officials confirmed yesterday evening that the man had been reported missing.

“Monday past she came back in the yard throwing a remark that what done happen already happened and that can’t effin change,” Ms Butler said. “I didn’t ask her a question. She came out her car carrying on in that manner.”

Mr Smith, his mother said, has no history of mental illness. Mother and son live together on Stock Avenue, Nassau Village.

Ms Butler said her son has at times been gone for a week, but never has he been away for this long - 42 days.

“I went looking where I know he usually be at times when he go, I went Cowpen Road where he be down Cowpen Road with a friend or two and I went Carmichael Road,” she said. “Nobody say they’ve seen him.”

“I really don’t want to think the worst of the worst,” she continued. “I still have some hope that I will see him. We all love him. Everybody is upset, but everybody is trying to cope and pray that we have some safety in this and something turns up. I spoke with my brother and daddy and they told me just hold on and pray. I’m still here so upset,” she said.