Social Services Staff Grieve For Colleague Found Hanged

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Department of Social Services closed its offices in Grand Bahama yesterday following the suspected suicide of a colleague over the weekend.

The body of chief welfare officer Patrice Mack was discovered hanging at her home in Malibu Reef shortly after 6pm on Saturday. It is believed that Mrs Mack suffered from a mental illness.

Grief counseling was provided for grief-stricken employees at the Department of Social Services. She has been described as an exemplary social worker.



Lillian Quant-Forbes, acting director of social services, said that some workers are in shock. She said that Mrs Mack was very professional in the execution of her duties, but also noted that she was being treated for an illness.



"The Patrice Mack we knew and love did not commit suicide; the Patrice Mack we knew she was Christian and caring, and she would not have inflicted that on herself. It was the illness that she was dealing with, it was illness she was battling. She sought help and treatment for her illness. But the illness became much bigger than her," Ms Forbes told ZNS news.

Mrs Mack worked with children at the GB Children's Home and Columbus House and PACE programme at Tripp Circle.

Paula Marshall, assistant director of DSS, Freeport, said they met with children at the various programmes with whom Ms Mack worked at Tripp Circle

"She has touched so many lives; she worked with so many children, and families through Family Services, and the Courts," she noted.

She also worked closely with the adoption and fostering of children. She noted that Mrs Mack had a full understanding of her illness, which did not interfere with her job.

Dr Gregory Swann, consultant psychologist to the DSS, held sessions with the staff to allow them to process any emotional issues they have been experiencing. He said it is important for them to express themselves, to grieve and start the healing process.

The Tribune understands that Mrs Mack is survived by her husband and children.