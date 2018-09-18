Suspect Faces Court Over Police Officer’S Murder

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 48-year-old man was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday and charged with the murder of Inspector Carlis Blatch, the former aide-de-camp to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.

Heavy police presence accompanied Timothy Cole as he was taken inside the court, with numerous armed officers working to ensure the scene remained peaceful.

It was alleged that Cole unlawfully caused Blatch’s death through intentional harm last week Wednesday. He was also accused of armed robbery, stealing the Hyundai Elantra that Inspector Blatch drove which was worth $19,000 and a Samsung Note 8 worth $600.

Cole was not required to enter a plea and his case will proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on October 20, 2018.

Cole’s lawyer alleged that his client was beaten in police custody and requires medical attention.

He also said his client fears that being placed in a cell with other prisoners would pose a threat to his life.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt declined to recommend that he be given special accommodations, however, she said the commissioner of the prison would best know how to handle the situation.