Two Face Court After $30,000 Cocaine Find At Airport

AN American man and a Bahamian man were both arraigned in Magistrate's Court yesterday over allegations they were found with $30,000 worth of cocaine at the Lynden Pindling International Airport last week.

Tony Dexter Pickett, 30, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and 38-year-old Leonard Lafrance, of Chippingham, stood before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on four drug related charges stemming from the September 11 incident.

It is alleged on the day in questio, both men conspired and were found to be in possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply the same to another, and had conspired and were taking preparatory steps to export the drugs.

According to reports Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers, assisted by K-9 unit Officers and US Border Control Officers, acting on information, proceeded to the US Departure Lounge at LPIA and conducted a search of a flight prepared for departure, where they discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine.

All passengers were made to disembark and a further check of the aircraft was made. Officers subsequently conducted a search of one of the male restrooms in the departure lounge, and recovered a quantity of suspected cocaine.

The drugs weighed 4.6 pounds with a value of $30,000.

Both Pickett and Lafrance plead not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to November 22 for trial. Bail was denied and the two were remanded into custody until that time.

They have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, two Bahamian men, ages 46 and 36, were arraigned before the assistant chief magistrate in connection with the seizure of nearly $40,000 worth of marijuana over the weekend.

Brian Bullard, 46, of Pinewood, and 36-year-old Clyde Dawkins of Lowe Sound were both charged with one count each of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply concerning the September 15 incident.

According to reports, shortly after 5pm on the date in question, DEU officers conducted a search of a home at Craig Street, Leslie Estate and recovered seven packages of suspected marijuana.

The drugs weighed 38.2 pounds and were worth $38,000.

An adult male was subsequently taken into custody.

Both men plead not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to November 21 for trial. Bail was denied and they were remanded in custody in the interim.

They have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.