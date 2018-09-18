Two Hurt In Drive-By Shooting

TWO men are in hospital following a drive-by shooting in the Fox Hill area on Sunday. According to police, occupants in a silver Toyota Paso opened fire on a group of men sitting in a vacant lot at the junction of Blueberry Hill Road and Armbrister Street.

The incident took place shortly after 5pm, and police indicate the shots were fired by someone sitting in the back seat of the car, armed with a handgun.

The injured men were taken to hospital and are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are investigating three Sunday armed robberies - two in the capital, and a home invasion in Exuma.

In the first incident, two men armed with firearms entered a pharmacy located near Baillou Hill and Carmichael Roads, held up an employee and robbed the establishment of cash shortly before 9pm. The culprits escaped into a nearby residential community.

Less than an hour later, police say the driver of a silver coloured Nissan pulled up to the service window of a fast food restaurant on Prince Charles Drive and pulled out a shot gun.

The second incident took place shortly before 10pm, according to police, who say the gunman held up an employee and robbed the establishment of cash before speeding away.

In Exuma, police say two armed men entered a home in Bahama Sound #11, west of George Town, and held residents hostage as they robbed them of cell phones and other undisclosed items.

According to reports, the incident took place shortly after 3pm on Sunday.