Bleeding, Handcuffed, Begging For Help

A VIRAL video showing a bloodied man in handcuffs crying for help as a police officer knelt on his chest sparked outrage from social media users yesterday.
The clip had been shared more than 2000 times on Facebook and sparked hundreds of comments since it was uploaded yesterday morning.
When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police Emerick Seymour, officer in charge of disciplinary matters, said he hadn’t seen the video and requested that The Tribune email it to him.
An alleged eyewitness, who spoke to The Tribune anonymously, said she was still angered by what she said took place on Prince Charles Drive shortly before 8am on Monday.
At one point in the video, the arrested man complained about not being able to breathe.
The officer whose foot pressed against his chest responded: “Say something, say something.”
When the man said “all my hand and thing bleeding real talk,” the officer replied “shut up, shut up.”
At one point the suspect, who appeared to have blood coming out his mouth, directed his plea for help to another officer on scene, screaming: “Bro, I need help man. My hand bleeding, my vein bleeding, they punch my teeth out my (expletive) mouth. I need help bro.”
However, the officer on top of him responded: “Yeah your (expletive) neck gon’ be bleeding soon.”
It’s not known what the man was arrested for. According to the eyewitness, the suspect was resisting arrest––but only after police threw the first punch.
“He wasn’t aggressive at first though he may have said something they didn’t like,” she said. “They were punching him up, kicking him up. Blood came out his nose and mouth and he screamed ‘help me’ and they told him to shut up.
“It was three of them against him one,” she continued. “They were punching and kicking that boy and didn’t care that people were driving on the road watching. A lot of people from what I could tell started taking out their phones to record it.”
One Facebook user said of the incident: “Da man done handcuff…why treat him like dat???”
Another said: “This video is disturbing!!!! Something needs to be done man, it has to stop!!!”
“And ya wonder why ns does turn gun on dem,” another user wrote.
One user, purportedly a woman said: “They done have him handcuffed, why does he have his foot on him? Lord knows this is heartbreaking and I don’t even know him so imagine how his family feels.”
At least three videos went viral earlier this year involving officers in separate incidents.
Police have not provided an update on the status of those investigations to date. Regarding the Prince Charles incident, Mr Seymour said last night: “I’ve directed that an investigation be conducted into this matter to determine what actually happened in this video.”
Sickened 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
People don't judge what you see on a video clip until you know what happened leading up to it or who the 'victim' is. There are countless scenarios that could warrant this sort of action by police. In my experience, police don't just randomly pull someone out of a car and beat them without a reason.
BahamasForBahamians 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Once a suspect is detained - there is nothing that warrants this sort of action..
Perhaps if he was in the process of arresting him then there should be a discussion. it is evident that the young man is already restrained by cuffs.. you are dead ass wrong on this.. this is an obvious crime being committed. Assault to begin with.
The police in this video should be haunted and the PM should give orders to kill him on sight in the same way he did for Carlis Blatchs killers.
If he doesn't surely the law is not balanced for both us and them alike? How is it one crime gets the prime ministers attention but this obvious crime - on camera does not?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour ago
Wrong, there is NO situation that warrants this behaviour from the police. There are countless situations where they may "feel" like beating someone up, but NOTHING gives them the right to. Nothing. Murder, rape, theft, back talking, nothing. That is why family members and police officers don't sit on the bench. Your acceptance of this violent response in broad daylight is very disturbing. If they are willing to do this in sight of everyone what are they doing when no one is watching? There is no room for acceptance of this, especially in a country where we know innocent people are simply rounded up and thrown in jail for 72 hours for no reason other than being poor, black and unemployed. For all you know that man may have simply objected to how they were treating his property.
Sickened 3 minutes ago
You 2 are both wrong and you know it. If this guy had just killed raped two people and led the police on a chase while shooting at them, you don't think that they should treat the perp with hostility? Many people do similar things and then once the police finally get them handcuffed start screaming for mercy... "why you have your knee on the back of my head", "I ain't gonna try run no more". The police may have had in custody 10 minutes before and was gentle with him and then he took off, stole a car, and they just caught him again.
Lots could have happened before this where this man deserved to be man-handled and subdued with extreme prejudice!
John 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
And the part of the video where the handcuffed young man was complaining to the police that his hand was bleeding. The officer's response was, "you ger soon be bleeding out ya neck." They had already knocked his teeth out. Remember there were over 20 police involved shootings that resulted in death since Marvin Dames and the new commissioner took office. anyone who saw the video saw the young man was subdued and not resisting..just asking the officer, who had his knee in the boy's neck to 'ease up' off him because he was bleeding. No one could watch this video without becoming emotional., especially after the young man told the officers he was on his way to work, before they knocked his tooth out. Police assault on young men is one of the greatest events that fuel crime and anti-social behavior in this country, especially when the young men are innocent and have never been exposed to that type of behavior before. Violence begets violence. The former commissioner did not tolerate it.and attempted to weed out officers (some who were secretly gang members) who indulged in it.
sangeej 48 minutes ago
have any one of you ever had to arrest anyone? some go quietly, but other will try to break you up and act as the victim if they are unsuccessful.
BahamasForBahamians 46 minutes ago
That part of it seems to be totally irrelevant as this guy is already cuffed.
BahamasForBahamians 46 minutes ago
The police in this video should be haunted and the PM should give orders to kill him on sight in the same way he did for Carlis Blatchs killers.
If he doesn't surely the law is not balanced for both us and them alike? How is it one crime gets the prime ministers attention but this obvious crime - on camera does not?
bogart 4 minutes ago
PRACTICAL REALITY.....FOR HOW MUCH LONGER...UNLESS SOMEONE GRABS THE BULL BY THE HORNS. The authorities need to have a serious look at the overall Crime and Punishment as it exists on a small island , wid the key words small island.......Crime just seems to pay or gone limp one looks at the way the justice system operates....hundreds or thousands of cases backlogged..?????.......where it appears it seems persons are caught red handed in the criminal act.....,murder, tiefing.....but a few mornings later that same person can be in the ....same small island...foodstore line in front of you .....it would seen to appear that a lot of killings are vengence...retribution...now seems to have even dd..."contract killers"..."hitmen"....persons are just seeking instant judge...jury...executioner......and civil liberty tossed aside.....who can blame someone if they have to be arresting someone for the umpteenth time if they have or perceived to have done a crime on a loved one....agsin on this small island.....start the town meetings....call in the experts...move forward stead of erratically bouncing from shootings in the head....bloody picture video.... Lack of an lasting..effective justice system for all is needed where all parties can feel satisfied .....and the matter fades away overtaken by constructive nation building
