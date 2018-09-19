Office Of The Spouse To Be Complete This Month

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister will be completed by the end of the month, The Tribune understands.

Patricia Minnis, wife of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, said yesterday she began working out of a temporary office in July.

It was not clear not where the new office will be located, but it was previously reported it will be based at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking to The Tribune on the sidelines of a Bahamas Protected event yesterday, Mrs Minnis reiterated the work of the Office will focus particularly on the development of women and girls, adding she will travel to New York next week to see how women in the straw industry can receive funding from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Mrs Minnis said her work with women is nothing new.

"Well, I've been doing most of the work for what I'm doing for forever," she said. "I mean, even as a wife of the Opposition leader, a lot of the work with young women and girls I've been doing.

"But the physical office is not ready, but I've been working out of (an) office in there from (approximately) July, I've been working out of an office."

Mrs Minnis said the physical office will be completed by "the end of this month".

Cabinet approved the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister in earlier this year. On March 19, Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield announced during his mid-year budget speech that the office will operate out the Ministry Foreign Affairs.

Mr Henfield noted Mrs Minnis will not receive a salary for her new role; however, the office will host her and just one other employee, a "clerical worker" who will assist her in her duties.

Yesterday, when asked about the office's agenda, Mrs Minnis said "specifically women, girls; wellness area in (particular)".

She added one of her "greatest feats" thus far is securing funding for female entrepreneurs.

"I was able to speak with Ms Blair from the Small Business Development Centre in allocating a portion of the Entrepreneurs Fund especially for women entrepreneurs," she said.

"And that has been achieved. You'll hear later of that on Thursday at the opening of the Small Business Centre. I've also been mentoring the Women Entrepreneurs Group.

"But there are great plans for a lot of areas working with young women and girls and I'm looking forward to continuing that area."

When asked about travel, Mrs Minnis said there are plans for domestic and international trips.

"We're also looking to travel the (Family) Islands to speak with high school girls, motivating them to be the best that they can be and encouraging them to continue to learn, get educated. Because education is one of the means by which you can change your environment and your life."

"Next week I'm going to New York," she added. "And part of that I will be working with the Fashion 4 Development, seeing how we can get our straw industry, women in straw industry to become a part of the funding that you can get from the Sustainable Development Goal.

"And looking at other (United Nations) organisations where we can probably get funding for the women's organisations."