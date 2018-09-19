ORGANISERS say the 2018 Southern Shores Community Summer Tennis Camp was a success.

Fifteen boys and girls from the Southern Shores community participated in the 2nd annual summer tennis camp, held during the first two weeks in August at the Percy Munnings Park in Sunset Park.

Tennis coach and organiser Corey Francis said: "We had another enthusiastic group of aspiring tennis players this summer. Some students were back from last year and we saw progress in their tennis skills and ability.

"This summer, the young tennis players learned much more about the fundamentals of tennis than they have before." he added.

The annual summer camp is an extension of the Southern Shores Community tennis programme, held daily after school and on Saturday mornings.

Students aged seven to 14 take part in the programme, held year-round at the Percy Munnings Park, where they learn the rules, sportsmanship and how to play tennis.

As well as the history of tennis in The Bahamas and internationally.

Coach Francis said the Southern Shores community tennis programme is growing and attracting more competitive students each year.

"Our programme is a fun, healthy, fitness-based activity for students who are interested in the sport of tennis. Some of them have real potential to compete and represent The Bahamas on an international level," coach said.

The summer tennis camp was held during the first two weeks in August. Coach Francis said he hopes to extend it through the entire month of August in 2019. He thanked all of the community and corporate partners that helped to make this year's summer camp possible.

"First of all we want to thank God. Of course, we could not do it without corporate and community support.

"Thank you Lickety Split, Frank Watson, Tommy Turnquest, Edward Turner (attorney), Raymond Albury, Quality Home Centre, QBC, Courtesy Food Store, Tim Dames and Butler's Bargain Mart. Extra-special thank you to all of the students who took part, and to their parents and guardians for all of their support!"

Returning student Angel Baptiste, 11, of Garvin Tynes Primary School, was named "Most Improved Tennis Player" at the summer tennis camp.