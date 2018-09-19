Us Man Held After Failure To Declare Nearly $40k

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN American man was arrested when he failed to declare $39,905 in cash at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Police said the man presented himself to a US Border Control Officer shortly after 7pm, but failed to declare the true amount of currency in his possession. He was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged at the Magistrate's Court this week.

Meanwhile, police are seeking the public's help in solving three armed robberies that took place on Monday.

According to reports, the first incident took place shortly before 11am when a man armed with a firearm entered a gaming establishment on Wulff Road near Hepburn Alley. The man held up an employee and robbed her of a cell phone. He also robbed the gaming house of cash before escaping.

In the second incident, a woman arrived at her residence on Wind Street, Sea Breeze Estates shortly after 11pm when she was approached by four men armed with firearms who robbed her of cash and other items. The men got into the vehicle with her and drove around for a while before getting out of the vehicle on Breadfruit Street, Pinewood Gardens. Police said the woman was not injured.

In the third incident, a man was standing in front of a residence on Breadfruit Street, Pinewood Gardens shortly after 11pm when he was approached by two men armed with firearms who came from a dark coloured vehicle. The men robbed him of cash before getting into his grey Nissan Note license AR9337 and speeding off.

Meanwhile in Grand Bahama, police seized a large quantity of ammunition from an abandoned building in Freeport on Monday.

Asst Supt Police Terecita Pinder said Drug Enforcement Unit officers were on mobile patrol shortly after 9pm when they saw a group of men in an abandoned building on Bass Lane.

She said the men fled the scene on foot on seeing the officers.

Police searched the building and discovered 15 rounds of .223 bullets; 60 rounds of .40 bullets; and 34 rounds of .9mm bullets.

No arrests were made in connection with the discovery. Investigations are continuing.