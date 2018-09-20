Three Men And A Woman Arrested In Connection With Home Invasion

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have arrested three men and a woman in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery that occurred in the early hours Tuesday.

The victim in the incident was held up and robbed in his home; however, police were able to recover the victim's property as well as other items believed to have been taken "in other criminal incidents" that same day.

According to police, the man was inside his home on Bahama Road, Nassau East Subdivision, when he "heard noises coming from another room of the house".

Robbed

While checking, the victim discovered two armed men in a bedroom. The men subsequently held him at bay and robbed him of cash, jewellery, cell phones and other electronic items, before escaping.

"A short time later, acting on information", Flying Squad and Mobile Division officers searched a home on Wilson Street off Hay Street, where the victim's property was recovered.

"A number of other electronic items and watches, suspected to have been taken in other criminal incidents were recovered."

Three men and a woman were taken into custody, and assisting police with their investigation.