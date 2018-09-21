Chamber, Govt Focus On Trade With Harvard

Chamber of Commerce executives and Government officials participated in the Harvard Programme to help prepare for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) accession and other trade issues.

They heard from Harvard trade economists and policy experts about important topics, and engaged with trade policy professionals from around the world.

This programme focused on the core competencies of successful practitioners, as well as development including the US-China trade issues; the potential consequences of the UK's exit from the European Union (EU) via Brexit; and the EU in the new trade regime.

The programme looked at the future role and value of the WTO, and discussed current issues that included technological frontiers in intellectual property rights, biotechnology and genetically modified organisms, and the need to make the system better for economic development.

Pictured from left Michael Maura, chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, and president and CEO, APD Limited; Harvard Professor Robert Lawrence - Professor of International Trade and Investment at John F Kennedy School of Government; Ava Rodland - project manager for The Bahamas WTO accession with the Ministry of Financial Services and Trade; Dr Craig VanGrasstek, Harvard adjunct professor of public policy; Anthony Ferguson, Chamber secretary and managing director, CFAL.