Man Dies In Apparent Drowning After Diving

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in Bimini are investigating an apparent drowning of a Bahamian man who was diving in waters off Great Isaac Cay Thursday.

According to reports, shortly after noon police were alerted that a crew member on board the 45ft fishing vessel ‘Dawn Celeste’ drowned.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported further investigations revealed the man was diving and found at the bottom of the ocean unresponsive.

He was taken to the Bimini Clinic, but later pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.