Pmh Doctors Walk-Off The Job For The Second Consecutive Day

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

FOR a second consecutive day doctors at the Princess Margaret Hospital walked-off the job yesterday in protest over benefits and what they described as “ill-treatment”.

Dr Locksley Munroe, president of the Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CSPA), told The Tribune his bargaining institution instructed its members to temporarily vacate their posts to stand in solidarity with Wednesday’s demonstration by the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) and Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU).

Dr Munroe, who was unable to take part in yesterday’s demonstration due to emergency surgery, said he thought it “vitally important” for all three unions to stand united in their push to openly demand better.

He said the day-to-day issues faced by medical practitioners have gone unchecked and challenged for so long, successive governments have been left to believe that all is right.

“We need these issues to be addressed,” said Dr Munroe. “We came together because we see the need to speak with one united voice and get our concerns heard.

“We are supporting the concerns raised by the BDU.

“We are supporting the concerns raised by the nurses.

“We have concerns of our own that need to be addressed and we have pushed for sometime for resolution. The time is now.”

Earlier this month Dr Munroe revealed his union was seeking a strike certificate after failing to finalise an industrial agreement with the Public Hospitals Authority despite more than two years of negotiations.

He said CSPA filed a trade dispute with the Department of Labour.

Addressing the move yesterday, he said the organisation, to date, has received no update on the status of its certificate and has heard nothing from the Department of Labour.

He said the reaction has only emphasised the need for medical practitioners to step up and demand better.

“That is why I say we have to act now. We had agreements in place, and to the government’s credit, we’ve had some slight improvements. However, there has been no interest on the part of the government to see the financial aspects of our agreements through.”

“We are at an impasse with the finances,” he said.

In early September, Dr Munroe raised concerns over the government’s refusal to address the lack of health insurance and pension plans for members of the CSPA.

“We have no health insurance,” Dr Munroe said, “no pension plan, I have not gotten an increment, and when I say I, I mean any physician who has been working there for more than ten years, have not gotten an increment in that period.”

The CPSA represents about 120 doctors.

They are not only specialists in various fields but they also manage junior doctors.

A slow down or withdrawal of their services could have dramatic effects for the healthcare system in the country. The PHA is also facing strike threats from its nurses.

In a statement released last night, the Public Hospitals Authority said it has pursued amicable discussions with members of the CPSA.

“As recently as July 6th, the PHA engaged with the CPSA to discuss the framework for progress towards a new industrial agreement,” the statement said. “Prior to that meeting consensus was reached on non-financial issues. At the conclusion of the July 6th meeting, both parties agreed to engage in further discussion on the financial matters earmarked by the CPSA.

“Within the last two months, the PHA commenced, in earnest, a review of the financial items as presented by the Consultants in an attempt to move forward as far as the financial constraints of the PHA allow,” the statement added.

“Regarding key infrastructural issues raised by members of the CPSA, The PHA has engaged in a comprehensive review of the PMH’s air conditioning systems and the phased renovation of our Radiology area. As a result, the air conditioning in the hospital’s operating theatres and ICU is functioning normally following a temporary repair with a more permanent solution to be implemented in the coming months. The Radiology Department is undergoing a major renovation which will include the installation of two state-of–the-art digital X-ray machines for the first time, and a 64 slice CT Scanner.”

The PHA said it hoped the authority and the CPSA will continue to work together to deliver quality healthcare to the people of the Bahamas.