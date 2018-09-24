Funeral Announced For George Pyfrom

FUNERAL services for George Loran Pyfrom, IV, 67, who died suddenly on Wednesday afternoon, will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Shirley and Church Streets on Friday, September 28, at 4pm.

The Rt Rev Bishop Laish Boyd, Sr, Bishop of the Diocese of the Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands, will officiate at the service.

Born on July 1, 1951, in Nassau to the late George Loran Pyfrom, III, and Dorothy Pyfrom (nee Cash), he joined his older sister, Ethelyn, to complete their family of four. He proudly carried on the George Loran moniker. His grandfather was Canon George Loran Pyfrom (1883-1950), the first Bahamian rector of St Agnes Anglican Church, Blue Hill Road.

For the past 25 years, he successfully ran Marlin Marine and Bayshore Marina with his son, Loran. Together they grew these businesses into the successful and well respected companies that they are today.

"George had many loyal and loving employees," said a family member. "But no matter how tough he was on them, and we all know how tough he could be, they held him in extremely high regard. He served as a father figure with many of them calling him 'Dad.'"

Mr Pyfrom was described as a passionate man with a big personality, and his undeniable charm had a way of drawing people in. He was full of generosity, love, and laughter and was beloved by many, both near and far.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, to whom he was married for 44 years, and his two children - daughter, Jennifer O'Sullivan (husband Jerry) of Santa Monica, CA, and his son, Loran, V; his granddaughters, Alana and Kelsey Pyfrom and Caroline O'Sullivan and his sister, Ethelyn Lowe (husband, Ronnie).

Instead of flowers, donations may be made to St Matthew's Day Care Centre for the Aged, P.O.Box 963, Nassau in memory of George Loran Pyfrom, IV.