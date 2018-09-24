Man Stable In Hospital After Shooting

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is in hospital following a shooting in the Flamingo Gardens community on Saturday.

According to police reports, shortly after 10pm, a man was walking through a track road off Nigeria Drive when he was approached by a man with a firearm.

The gunman subsequently shot the man, who then ran to a nearby residence and was assisted in getting to the hospital where he was said to be in stable condition.

In other crime news, a man had his car stolen in front of a Soldier Road business early Sunday morning.

The man was reportedly sitting in his silver Nissan Cube in the parking lot when he was approached by two armed men shortly after 4am. The car's license plate number is AT1976.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.