Ashley Helps Girls In Need To ‘Glow’

Charitable work has always been immensely important to 22-year-old University of the Bahamas student Ashley Moree, who firmly believes that you don’t have to be wealthy to help others.

Giving back to those in need was her “thing to do” in her spare time growing up. Today, she is proud to announce the launch of her newest charity initiative – The GLOW Project.

With an objective to provide clothing for less fortunate girls during the month of September, Ashley is hoping to uplift their spirits by adding to their style and fashion through her efforts.

GLOW, which stands for “Go Light Our World”, is a project that has been in the works for about a year now, she said. Her goal is to empower, encourage and support young women to achieve their goals, with nothing holding them back, especially the basic need of clothing.

“Our first GLOW is the clothing drive to a charity of choice. The clothing will be neatly displayed and organised for them to choose what they would like, and whatever they don’t like will be donated to other organisations. The girls will also continue to engage with GLOW in discussions from a roster of topics such as self-care and female empowerment. I try to keep up with them twice a month to find out what they would like to do and have a pizza night,” said Ashley.

Describing her late mother as her greatest inspiration, Ashley said she was very young when her mom taught her that she doesn’t always need money to give back.

“She always taught me to speak about God’s work in my life and to reach down and help someone else up every time I rose to a new height. Apart from her, I try to maintain a small positive circle of family and friends. Having the wrong people too close to you can take the wind from beneath your wings,” she said.

Ashley said her life has not always been easy and there were times she had asked God why was she being put through such sorrow and pain. Ultimately, she realised her story can inspire others.

“This was revealed to me when I visited a children’s home for the neglected and met an abused young girl experiencing a lot of similar struggles like mine. She did not feel that she had the strength or capability to create the life she wanted for herself. From there, fire struck and it was not about me. I knew what she felt like and I didn’t want anyone within my reach to feel that way. My overall goal is to achieve my objective, to empower, encourage and support. I want to encourage them by exposing them to some of the joys in life so they can see what to look forward to. And I want to support them by helping them find the right resources, sponsors, scholarships and mentors” said Ashley.

Those interested in taking part in GLOW this September are asked to contact Ashley for clothing pick-ups at ashleydmoree2@gmail.com or WhatsApp at 636-2426.

“This is important to me because I want to look back at my life and to be able to say that I did my part in making the world a better place. You never know, one of these girls may be inspired by the movement I’m trying to create and may one day do the same for someone else. I just want to make an impact on someone’s life,” said Ashley.