Cat Island Airport’S Future In Balance

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE Minnis administration is reportedly at a “crossroads” over whether it will repair or permanently close the Arthur’s Town, Cat Island airport, Tourism and Aviation minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday.

Sky Bahamas announced it was immediately suspending flights to the island’s second airport over safety concerns with the runway.

The airline said it would be rerouting all of its scheduled flights into New Bight, Cat Island, adding the resumption of flights hinged on the completion of all repair work to the runway and apron.

Addressing the Sky Bahamas statement, Mr D’Aguilar told The Tribune the government was still weighing its options with the struggling property.

He pointed to a 2013 Christie administration report, which assessed the economic viability of all 28 Family Island airports and recommended the Arthur’s Town airport not be refurbished or repaired.

Mr D’Aguilar said the report concluded the airport be permanently closed and the New Bight airport be operated as the primary airport for the island.

“The report pointed out that it would be best, financially, to upgrade the New Bight facility which is about 45 minutes away and use it to service the entire island,” he said.

“The report said it wasn’t worth doing the repairs (at Arthur’s Town) because, for one, its location and two, because of the lack of projects around it which warranted such a grand investment.

“It graded all 28 airports. Arthur’s Town was the least important because it lacked need.”

Mr D’Aguilar continued: “And so, the government hasn’t made a decision what to do, it is contemplating whether to take the advice of that report, fix the airport or explore if we can convert it into a fix based operation and have a private company take it over.

“But certainly, there isn’t sufficient funding to address the problems with the runway in this budget.

“There are just simply too many problems and not enough money.

“And given the priority of this government to focus on airports that will yield substantial investments, such as Exuma and North Eleuthera, it is truly hard to say.”