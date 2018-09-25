Chef Accused Of Defrauding 15 People Of $8,000 Cash

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 44-year-old female chef was sentenced to two years and two months in prison yesterday after pleading guilty to defrauding 15 people of over $8,000 in cash within the last month.

Latoya Lesha Seymour was sentenced by Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis concerning the $8,440 she fraudulently obtained from various people between September 5 and 19. She was charged with 14 counts of fraud for her actions.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Nathan Bain, aka Jason Cartwright, Jamaal Bain and Jamaal Davis were each sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to fraudulently obtaining cash, Bahamian passports, and National Insurance Board (NIB) smart cards from various individuals between June and September this year.