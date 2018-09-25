Magistrate In Case Leads Tributes To Slain Policeman

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CHIEF Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt led tributes last night to Inspector Carlis Blatch during a memorial service for the slain former aide-de-camp to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.

Her tribute came a week after she presided over the arraignment of Timothy Cole, a 48-year-old man charged in her court for the killing of Blatch.

“I am here this evening because I knew our brother Carlis,” she said. “In my capacity as chief magistrate I often interacted with him and it is so unfortunate that we have to wait for settings like this to honour professionals. Carlis was a man who did not just exist. He impacted every life that he met and I want to just pause and give God thanks for his life at a time when we have so many questions, may I submit to us that this is a good time just to say Lord I thank ya.”

Yesterday’s memorial ceremony, which lasted several hours, took place at New Birth Deliverance Kingdom off Soldier Road, Inspector Blatch’s former church.

The congregation was told that Inspector Blatch sang for two hours during his last appearance there.

A number of people paid tribute to him and the event was punctuated with praise and worship songs.

Mrs Ferguson-Pratt said: “I want to also, not only speak of his professionalism and his decorum. I don’t want to speak only of his character as a good policeman. I want to speak of his commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ and I challenge any mister or mistress who could challenge when a man or woman has been blood bought.”

Noting she had to travel this morning, Mrs Ferguson-Pratt said: “I had to come to this place, grace this place and tell you that one Carlis Blatch, he made a mark. He was an officer and a gentleman to me and I’ve come here to extend my heartfelt condolence and to let you know that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.