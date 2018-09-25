Minnis Hails Bahamas' Role In Fighting Apartheid

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis flagged the country's historic role in the fight against apartheid yesterday during his remarks at the United Nations' Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in New York.

Speaking to world dignitaries, Dr Minnis said amid global wars, conflicts, violence, injustice, hunger and bitter hatreds, the world finds hope in the commemoration of the centenary of the birth of a noble soul - Nelson Mandela, whose witness to reconciliation and peace is an eternal wellspring for humanity.

In his reflection, the prime minister said the most enduring witness and testimony humankind can offer, is the same manner of courage from a man of grace and nobility who was prepared to give his very life in the service of humanity.

"In 1985," Dr Minnis said, "the Eighth Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) was held in The Bahamas, hosted by the late Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, a leading figure in the struggle for equality and majority rule in The Bahamas.

"The Meeting produced the Commonwealth Agreement on South Africa, also known as the Nassau Accord. The Nassau Accord pressed for the then government of South Africa to enter into negotiations with the black majority to end apartheid.

"The Accord also called on South Africa to end the occupation of Namibia," he continued.

"The struggle for peace and justice is universal."

Dr Minnis went on to quote from a 2014 letter from Sir Arthur Foulkes to the students of The Bahamas on the attainment of majority rule and the second emancipation of The Bahamas in 1967.

"That event removed the last psychological shackles from the minds of many; it shattered false notions of superiority or inferiority; it created the foundation upon which to build a society with opportunity for all; it unleashed the hitherto brutally-suppressed but powerful entrepreneurial instincts of a people…"

Sir Arthur's letter continued: "It freed many Bahamians from the fear of one another because of differences of colour or ethnic origin."

Dr Minnis added: "As we reflect on the centenary anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth, and the 70th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights, the most enduring witness and testimony we may offer, is the manner of courage of a man of nobility and grace, who was prepared to give his very life in the service of humanity."