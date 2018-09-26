Agency To Host Business Expo

By NATARIO McKENZIE

A Bahamian print, sign and marketing agency marking its first year in business is set to host a Small Business Expo that will allow local entrepreneurs to promote their offerings and network.

Nkosi Symonette, president of Sign Island, said the October 6-7 expo at the Elizabeth on Bay Plaza is expected to attract 16-18 small business exhibitors.

"Having celebrated our first year anniversary we wanted to give back in a way that would help our customers and other budding businesses because we know the importance of that support especially between small businesses," Mr Symonette said.

"We decided to put together a small business expo where some of our clients can come and promote their businesses and network. We want to give back by affording our customers the opportunity to build and promote their brand. We have exhibition packages for them. We also have a pitch competition for people aspiring to open their own company with a $1,500 gift certificate prize. We also will be having have panel discussions."

Mr Symonette said some of the topics to be discussed include, 'Investment in Cannabis in The Bahamas', 'Women in STEM' and 'Technology, Small Businesses and Growth Hacks'.