Beach Body Is Missing Victim Of ‘Shooting’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
A DECOMPOSING body was found on a beach in Abaco Monday evening.
Police yesterday said they believe it is the body of Mario Sawyer, a young man who went missing after he was reportedly shot after an altercation outside a nightclub.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, briefing the press following an operation in Abaco over the past several days, said the body was recovered from a beach in Crossing Rock.
The body had been there decomposing for a few days he said, adding preliminary investigation lead police to believe the body was placed there. He said police will await the results of an autopsy report.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID