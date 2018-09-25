Beach Body Is Missing Victim Of ‘Shooting’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

A DECOMPOSING body was found on a beach in Abaco Monday evening.

Police yesterday said they believe it is the body of Mario Sawyer, a young man who went missing after he was reportedly shot after an altercation outside a nightclub.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, briefing the press following an operation in Abaco over the past several days, said the body was recovered from a beach in Crossing Rock.

The body had been there decomposing for a few days he said, adding preliminary investigation lead police to believe the body was placed there. He said police will await the results of an autopsy report.