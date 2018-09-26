Do Better Than Disney

EDITOR, The Tribune.

To think God gave us this place of untold beauty....and for the love of money we were prepared to spit in his face, there is no greater shame.

I believe as the inhabitants of one of the earth’s most pristine and beautiful countries we Bahamians have a grave responsibility to protect what we have been entrusted with and sustainably harness this natural wealth.

When your country is this special the practice of environmental conscience is basic civics. Don’t insult us by pretending this is about jobs... this is about payoffs.

Furthermore, this is about cowardice in the face of the cruise industry, a predatory and exploitative form of tourism that has done harm across the Caribbean region. This is about an astonishing LACK of creativity and innovation.

The political establishment of this country has become a spiritual and intellectual cesspool of unfathomable ignorance and greed. Time to get it together.

There are literally dozens of other more economically, socially and environmentally better models... Eleuthera deserves more. Period. #DoBetterMinnis #BeBetterBahamas #SaveLighthousePoint #SayNoToDisney,

WALTER SIMMONS

Eleuthera resident,

Nassau,

September 25, 2018