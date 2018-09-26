Glenys: Cat Island Airport Handling Unacceptable

By MORGAN ADDERLEY
FORMER Transport Minister Glenys Hanna Martin described the Minnis Administration’s treatment of the Arthur’s Town, Cat Island airport as “unacceptable” in a statement released yesterday.
She was responding to comments by Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar, who revealed the government is at a “crossroads” over whether it will repair or permanently close the airport.
On Monday, Sky Bahamas announced it was immediately suspending flights to the Arthur Town airport over runway safety concerns.
Mrs Hanna Martin, Opposition Shadow Minister, questioned the government’s handling of this issue, particularly why repairs were delayed, whether the community had been addressed, and the importance of air connectivity to economic development.
Mr D’Aguilar referenced a 2013 Christie administration report, which assessed the economic viability of all 28 Family Island airports and recommended the Arthur’s Town airport not be refurbished or repaired.
Instead, the report concluded the airport be permanently closed and the New Bight, Cat Island airport be upgraded and used to service the entire island.
Mr D’Aguilar said the government “hasn’t made a decision on what to do”.
“There are just simply too many problems and not enough money,” he said, “...and given the priority of this government to focus on airports that will yield substantial investments, such as Exuma and North Eleuthera, it is truly hard to say.”
In her statement, Mrs Hanna Martin asked why the government has neglected the repair of that active runway, knowing “the obvious implications” to aviation safety.
“Secondly, has the Minister considered that that airport services a community who have come to rely on air connectivity to sustain their way of life and that any decision made whether actual or by default should only be made after having due consideration to the needs of that community and only after dialogue and consultation with that community?” she continued.
“Thirdly, is the Minister suggesting that the decision not to repair is being influenced by a Consultant’s report recommending that airport be shut down for economic reasons?”
“Fourthly,” she said, “is the Minister aware that air connectivity is essential to economic development and not necessarily the other way around and that any decision made relative to this and any other of the many airports throughout the archipelago should be on a considered basis having regard to our national development aims and objectives and in particular those of people of Cat Island?
“That comparison to other airport(s) such as North Eleuthera and Exuma is erroneous and is akin to comparing apples and oranges.”
Mrs Hanna-Martin said: “Finally, it is unacceptable that the government has failed to address the safety issues at that airport and has failed to provide a more comprehensive response to the fate of that airport but has instead put into the public domain comments which may only increase the anxiety of the Cat Island community.
“Of course serious questions now arise as to the current state of safety at that airport for all other air traffic.”
In April, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis addressed the issue of the San Salvador airport during a town hall meeting on the island, saying at this time, the only upgrade he can promise is a new terminal.
Dr Minnis said with the $30 million to $33 million allotted for the 28 airports throughout the country, it would be more beneficial to focus on airports with bigger markets such as Exuma and North Eleuthera.
Comments
sheeprunner12 6 hours ago
The PLP Cabinet Minister with one of the worst records of mismanagement ................ Shutup please!!!!!!!!!!!
hnhanna 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Davis was the DPM & Minister of work for two five years terms and did nothing for Cat Island. Just like Pindling was the PM for over 25 years, was the MP for South Andros and Andros is still in a bad state
bogart 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
If da runway is bad the answer is simple. How come wid all dis water here dere errywhere....aint nobody really using seaplanes like the Twin Otter to move Bahamians round dese islands.....???.....the water chosen for seaplanes should never be needin fixing up...like asplalt...paving...maintenance......plus able to land ya close to ya settle,ent door.....?????
Bonefishpete 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
Because ya need a dock to tie de seaplane to. Yous seen the shape of Govt docks lately?
rawbahamian 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Glennys needs to shut her pie hole about anything to do with how the government handles it's affairs especially how her party screwed up so many things when tgey were in power !!!
bogart 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
@Bonefishpete.....that bad heh.....peoples needs to be fired for simple tings needing to be done whichin inconveniemce affects many....like the same ting here airport not having economies or synergies.....cost of fixing annually might be more yhan buying jitney amd hiring driver to give free shuttle...??.Anyway with doing way wid Bahamasair losing money on Family Islamd runs...opems opportunities for private guys like yourself to get your inter island airways...using plenyiful Cessnas Caravans. 08s..from right next door in the States....get your own dock..an do business.....offseason bonefishingning...do charters like they be doing in Asia....tourists like that .....new chapter in tourism inter island seaplane touring....an bonefishing ning...
Jetflt 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Glenn’s needs to shut up and retire! It wasn’t that long ago Ms. Hanna that you and your government were in power. What did YOU do about the airport at Cat Island, Exuma and elsewhere. Not a damn thing!!! But now all of a sudden you want to cry foul on airport delapidation?? Nice try!!
Clamshell 57 minutes ago
Cat Island needs 3 airports like I need 3 noses.
CatIslandBoy 28 minutes ago
Cat Island does not need 2 airports. The airport in New Bight, because of its central location, should be upgraded, to accomodate more traffic, and service the entire island.
