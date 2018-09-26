Lawyer Firm Helping To Prepare For Hurricanes

ASSOCIATES at McKinney, Bancroft and Hughes partnered with the Red Cross to package and distribute one hundred hurricane preparedness boxes for the Fort Charlotte community last week.

The hurricane season spans from June to November; however, the law firm noted the most volatile period in The Bahamas is between September and October.

Each box contained water, flashlights and batteries, hydrogen peroxide, band-aids, trash bags, canned goods and many other items and were packaged at St. Michael's Methodist Church.

While the lawyers distributed their hurricane preparation boxes, the team from the Red Cross distributed pamphlets on hurricane preparedness, meals to persons within the community and also distributed canned goods and other hurricane preparation supplies.