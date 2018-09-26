Teenager Hurt In Shooting

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating an early morning shooting yesterday that left a teenager in hospital.

According to reports, the 18-year-old was walking on McCullough Corner shortly after 7am when he heard the sound of gunshots and felt a burning sensation around his legs.

Police said the victim, upon realising he had been shot, saw an armed man running away from the scene.

The victim was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a stabbing incident at Farrington Road on Monday.

According to reports, a woman was standing at a bus stop when she was approached by a man who stabbed her about the body and ran off.

She was listed in stable condition at hospital.

A short time after the stabbing a man handed himself in at the Central Detective Unit.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Police also issued a missing bulletin for 64-year-old Alberto Joseph yesterday.

Mr Joseph's last known address is listed as Gleniston Gardens, Prince Charles Drive.

Investigations into all matters are continuing.