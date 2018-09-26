Arrests In Abaco After Dangerous Drugs, Firearms, Ammunition Found

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Four people persons were arrested in Abaco after police discovered dangerous drugs, firearms, and ammunition at a residence, police reported on yesterday.

According to ASP Terecita Pinder, Abaco police acting on information went to a residence in Leisure Lee, Abaco, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday where they conducted a search and found one .22 rifle, a 357 Smith & Wesson revolver, one 12 gauge shotgun, one partial 12 gauge shotgun, two barrels, one magazine, 19 rounds of .22 ammunition, six .357 ammunition rounds, a crossbow and one marijuana plant.

Ms Pinder said that a woman and three men were arrested and taken into police custody as a result of the seizure, and are expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court later this week.