Above The Law: Court Officer Denied Entry To Nygard Cay

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
AFTER waiting more than four hours, the Deputy Provost Marshal of the Supreme Court was yesterday denied entry to Nygard Cay as he attempted to execute a court order to seize the property.
The developments, which saw both marshal Tommy Sands and a team of police officers denied access yesterday, led attorney Fred Smith to declare Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard had set himself “above the law”.
The order follows a petition by Save The Bays to have Nygard Cay sold to satisfy the $2.2m debt Mr Nygard owes in legal costs from illegal dredging activities.
Mr Sands told The Tribune the purpose of the court order was to allow him to take stock of all goods and chattel and seize them for the court.
“The court’s order is being executed on Mr Nygard,” said Mr Sands shortly before 1pm, “that’s the purpose of this order but I’m not physically moving anything. But I am seizing properties and making sure that nothing is removed from this property. So I’m taking an actual stock of everything that’s here and I’m seizing them.”
Mr Sands said: “(Mr Nygard) he’s allowed access to the property but he can’t move anything until this judgment is settled.
“I’m just making sure that the owners or the actual person who Mr Nygard owes these funds to, that they will recover their funds.”
Mr Sands was accompanied by two security officers, and could be seen speaking with someone through the bars of the massive gate that protects the entrance to the property. After some twenty minutes, The Tribune was told Mr Nygard was on his way and that the marshal had agreed to await his arrival.
At 2.15pm, a police car with four police officers pulled up and could also be seen speaking through the gate to several people on the property alongside Mr Sands. At one point, it was understood that staff had been given thirty minutes to vacate the property. Mr Sands could be seen affixing a notice to the entrance gate which stated: “This property was seized by order of the court.”
The police officers left in their car after about an hour of waiting around and talking back and forth amongst themselves and to several people through the gate.
At various times, several people behind the gate appeared to be laughing, but it was not clear in what context.
At 4.12pm, the matter still had not progressed.
“Right now we are still waiting for Mr Nygard,” Mr Sands said at the time. “Mr Nygard was supposed to be here, apparently he got word and for some reason he is not here, but the court has made an order, that order is going to be enforced as sensibly and as humanely as possible, but it will all depend on what they do.”
Mr Sands continued: “Mr Nygard has one or two recourses – he can settle the matter, or then he can have his goods and chattels possessed. Once the matter is settled, everything ends.”
When asked whether he would enter the property by force yesterday, Mr Sands said: “I am minded to be as patient as possible and to deal with this matter, but to resolve this matter.
“I’ve already requested access and it has been denied at this point,” he said.
“Also you would have noticed that the police were here and the police were prepared to enforce this order.”
Mr Sands stressed that he had used his discretion not to force entry onto the property at that time, in a demonstration of patience. When asked how long his patience would last, Mr Sands said: “That I will keep to myself.”
When asked what recourse the courts had after being denied access, Mr Sands said: “There is always recourse for the court, for the deputy provost marshall. The deputy provost marshall could walk on that property right now with police in hand and they just take possession of the property.”
He reiterated his desire for the matter to be resolved peacefully.
However, at around 4.45pm, Mr Sands advised that he would return in the morning – today.
Yesterday, Mr Smith insisted the ordeal was a “slap in the court’s face”.
“Nygard has once again shown to the entire government of The Bahamas that he thinks he is completely above the law,” Mr Smith said.
“(Nygard) He has repeatedly defied the orders of the Supreme Court…he’s been found in contempt by the supreme court on three occasions. He is to be sentenced tomorrow and on the eve of that hearing he is yet again defying the deputy provost marshal, who is armed with the writs of execution by the Supreme Court.
Mr Smith continued: “Despite even the police being present, Mr Nygard has denied the most senior marshal of the Supreme Court entry to levy execution. I wonder how any other Bahamian would fare against the provost marshal and a squad of police knocking at the door if they can just tell them to go away and just wait for Mr Nygard to come back?”
“I find it appallingly undignified that the provost marshall should hang around outside of Nygard gate for nigh on four hours waiting for Mr Nygard to show up,” Mr Smith said, “or just waiting to be given entry, I mean that is just so disrespectful of law and order in The Bahamas.”
“This is the Republic of Nygard,” he added, “apparently we need a passport to enter the Republic of Nygard, even the provost marshal can’t go in.”
Mr Nygard is expected to appear in Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles’ court to be sentenced on two contempt convictions by Justice Rhonda Bain, who has retired.
TheMadHatter 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Nygard should reach out to Rights Bahamas President Stephanie St Fleur and file an appeal or request an injunction.
DDK 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
B.O.L.!!! Good one!
TalRussell 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
The standoff decision not to open the gate to Comrade Deputy Provost Marshal of the Supreme Court - should have seen Court's Property Forfeiture Seal be placed on gate and if broken - owner and staff loaded aboard Bus, for free ride lockup let foreigner knows that Nygard Cay - not too big they foreigner money pants - not be seized and owner sent Debtors Prison, a special place normally reserved for man's and woman's - who are too poor pay couple Hundreds dollars of what they owes into da court colony islands.
akbar 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
This is an outrage and no joking matter.
DillyTree 35 minutes ago
Or maybe there were things on the estate that Nygard didn't want found.
Either way, I hope he's thrown in Fox Hill for contempt at today's sentencing hearing.
BahamaPundit 31 minutes ago
So many people dredge and expand their property and nothing happens to them. This is just an obvious money grab. Going after deep pockets. I hope Nygard finds a loophole.
DonAnthony 27 minutes ago
Mr. Nygard clearly does not respect the Bahamian people much less our Bahamian courts. He should be held in contempt of court and the court’s judgement enforced. It is absolutely ridiculous how much deference is paid to this man by our authorities, a Bahamian would be treated far more harshly. The double standard needs to stop.
BahamaPundit 21 minutes ago
I wonder if the Government will charge the Shanty Town Haitians 2.2 million dollars for expanding their property? Ya neva see it!
BahamaPundit 6 minutes ago
I could understand a legal bill of 500K but how do you get a 2.2 million dollar bill for a land encroachment matter? That's the cost of a house in Old Fort. SMH
bogart 0 minutes ago
Why da pore taxpayer paying fer all the 4 hours waiting......??........simply jumps on da Police Boat .....an lands ups on da beach........an dey have the right to ne there up to high water mark....rights inside ..........dont dey........dont tell the taxpayrr da boat meeds fixing......puleese.......!!!
