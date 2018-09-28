Crystal Palace To Be Demolished On Monday

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE former Crystal Palace resort and casino will be demolished on Monday.

Baha Mar, the owner of the structures, obtained a permit from the Ministry of Works this month.

This will be the first major demolition in New Providence since the Montagu Beach Hotel was demolished on April 23, 1993, 25 years ago.

In total, four towers and the old casino structure will be destroyed.

As part of the permit approval process, Baha Mar submitted an environmental management plan that was conducted by Caribbean Coastal Systems LTD to the BEST Commission.

The implosion of the buildings will begin 7.30am and be completed by 9am.

According to Lenovo Construction, traffic delays and road diversions may take place on West Bay Street between 5am and 9am, with a possible extension of delays until 1pm.

“To ensure safety and security, the impacted area will be fenced off five days prior to the commencement of demolition and access will be restricted from that time onward. A safety zone of 500ft will be established around the site, overseen by local authorities. Law enforcement and security officers will be stationed at security check points 24/7, and the Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA) will be patrolling the adjacent waters.”

“To protect nearby infrastructure, Melia and SLS are taking measures to ensure no impact to the ongoing operation of their respective resorts. Twenty-four hours prior to the day of the demolition, winds will be monitored, and authorities will make the final decision to move forward with the scheduled date or postpone due to weather conditions.

“On the morning of the demolition, immediate areas will be temporarily closed for safety considerations.



“Public access to the area and to the beach from the Melia Resort to the Rosewood Baha Mar will be subject to a temporary closure and monitored by law enforcement until an all clear notice is issued.

“Temporary closures also including main entrance to Melia Nassau Beach Resort, ingress and egress from the SLS Baha Mar; internal roads and parking fields located near the Baha Mar Convention Centre; Baha Mar Academy; the Baha Mar pier; Pompey Market, Taxi Stand at Pompey Market and the Baha Mar beach.

“At Melia, all outdoor pool areas and beaches will be temporarily closed. All temporary closures will be reopened once the official all clear has been given by the local authorities.

“There are no anticipated impacts on the public infrastructure, including roadways surrounding the area of Cable Beach with the exception ingress and egress to and from the Melia Hotel and the SLS Baha Mar from approximately 5am until 9.30am.



“For the safety of the general public, there will be no public viewing areas established. Access within the safety zone will be strictly controlled to only those with appropriate credentials issued prior to October 1.”

“The three towers will be raised through an induced collapse in succession, beginning with the Casino Tower followed by the Marlin Tower and Hibiscus Towers, 90 seconds later. Each demolition will take approximately 7 seconds.

“During the demolition process, dust will be actively suppressed by ten large machines providing airborne mist that is designed to bond with dust particles and minimise mitigation.”

“Following the demolition process, dust is expected to plume for a period of 15 to 20 minutes, during which time crews and heavy equipment designated for clean-up will deploy to clear the areas of dust and debris. Following the induced collapse, the site will be inspected to ensure that it is safe for continued demolition activities and public entry into the established safety perimeter.



“Following a favorable inspection, the safety perimeter will be fully re-opened to the public and the hard demolition process will commence which will include the fragmentation and recycling of the remaining concrete on site in conjunction with the mechanical demolition of all low-lying structures.

“Perfect Luck (No 2) Ltd is actively communicating all updates and safety procedures directly with surrounding business, hotel guests and associates, in advance of the demolition commencement, as well as working closely together with local authorities and government officials. Perfect Luck (No 2) Ltd is working in partnership with community members and neighbours to ensure a smooth and safe process for demolition.”