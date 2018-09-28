Four Face Court After Guns And Ammunition Found

By Ricardo Wells

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE yesterday arraigned four residents of Abaco in Magistrate's Court on a firearm and ammunition-related charges in two separate cases.

In the first matter, Andre Kikivalakis, 44, and Liniska Cornish, 31, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt, charged with possession of a black 9mm Beretta and 18 live rounds of ammunition.

Both pleaded not guilty to charges and the case against them was adjourned to December 18 for trial.

In the second case, Neil Quarrie, a 37-year-old Jamaican, and Roseline Quarrie, 32, both of Abaco, also appeared before Chief Magistrate Ferguson Pratt, charged with possession of an unlicensed silver and black firearm and possession of six live rounds of ammunition. Roseline Quarrie was said to be five months pregnant.

Both pleaded not guilty to charges and the case against them was adjourned to December 4 for trial.

All four were denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correction in the interim.

Police arrested 26 persons during a surprise operation in Abaco on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the operation started at 5pm Sunday with a sea campaign. Those officers were joined on Monday by a team that arrived by air.

Of the 26 people arrested, 21 were men and five were women, he said.