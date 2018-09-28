Island Luck Worker Accused Of Stealing $165,000

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 31-year-old Island Luck employee was charged in a Magistrate's Court yesterday with stealing more than $165,000 from her employer over a four-month period.

Christianna Taylor stood before Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis faced with six counts of stealing by reason of employment, in connection with the theft of sums of $3,262 on Monday, April 30; $39,067.50 between May 3 and May 31; $38,187.58 between June 4 and June 27; $30,016.50 between July 3 and July 30; $53,005 between August 2 and August 20; and $2,340 on Tuesday, September 4.

Taylor, who was represented by attorney Ian Cargill, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Her case was adjourned to October 16.

Taylor was denied bail and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until that time or until she applies to the Supreme Court for bail.