Minister Commends E Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Winners

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWENTY-nine winners of the 59th Annual E Clement Bethel National Arts Festival on Grand Bahama received their awards on Friday at the Hilton Outten Convention Centre in Freeport.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle commended the award recipients for their excellent talent and for embracing and understanding the importance of culture.

She noted that culture is an integral component of nation building.

"Indeed, we are grateful for and to the founders and gatekeepers of the E Clement Bethel National Arts Festival who ensure our spirit, dance, songs, colours and our expressions never die – for this our nation is grateful," Mr Rolle said.

She acknowledged the vital role that participants, teachers, parents, playwrights, and cultural icons play in the continued development of Bahamian culture and arts.

This year, more than 1,000 participants performed in Grand Bahama. Some 13 schools participated. Children age 4-18 years are invited to participate from across the length and breath of the Bahama Islands.

Minister Rolle noted that the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture continues to play an integral role in the advancement of the national arts festival.

"We are careful and intentional about the inclusion of our young people in our national cultural conversation and expression of art," she added.

"This initiative while identifying the nation's talent serves the dual purpose of educating our people with respect to their talents and gifts."

She noted that the festival is a way to identify, recognize, celebrate and reward "our very own."

She stated that over the years the festival has inspired some of the best Bahamian artists in the country, including the works of such greats as Timothy Gibson, author of the National Anthem.

Mrs Rolle also mentioned Bahamians such as the late calypsonian, George Symonette and Alphonso 'Blind Blake' Higgs, as well as more recent works by Artist Eddie Minnis, Singer Kirk 'KB' Bodie, and literary contributions from Terez Davis Nixon, Grand Bahama's own Michael Pintard, Minister of Transport, Aviation and Local Government, and Susan J Wallace, among many others, including luminaries such as E Clement Bethel, and the late James Catalyn.

She noted that each year the festival brings recognition to the increasing value of the Bahamas' rich heritage as a nation and as a people.

She commended all participants and winners.

The E Clement Bethel National Arts Festival started in 1959 by Lady Arthur, wife of the Royal Governor, Sir Raynor Arthur. In 1961, the Family Islands, then known as Out Islands, were included and the Music Festival evolved into a countrywide festival.

In 1971, under the direction of the late E Clement Bethel, the first director of Culture, the Ministry of Education and Culture incorporated both the Music Festival and the Bahamas Arts and Craft Exhibition into its programmes.

Winners include:

Singing International Style were Olivia Alvarange and Daejah Johnson of Sunland Baptist Academy; Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy - Capella Groups;

Choral Singing International Styles Community - Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy.

Instrumental Mixed Ensemble - Sunland Baptist Academy

Tuned Percussion Ensemble (handbells) - Sister Mary Patricia Junior High School Ringers (handbells)

Untuned Percussion solos - Mekhi Ferguson, St George’s High School.

DJ/MC Sampling - DJ Tae Lavontae Cox, Jack Hayward High School

Choral Verse Speaking Grade 4-6 - Bartlette Hill Primary School

Individual Verse Speaking Junior High - Sister Mary Patricia Junior High

Dramatized Characterization One Person Male or Female - Brian Rolle, Lucaya International School.

Dramatized Characterizatioon One Person Male of Female Community - Ajhonae Wildgoose.

Dance National Winners

Jazz Dance Group - Walter Parker Primary School

Cheerleading - Grand Bahama Gymnastics Academy

Popular Dance - St Georges High School

Best Choreographer -Lashaunna Williams, St George’s High School

Junkanoo National Winners

Best Combo 5 Man - Walter Parker Primary

Best Combo 5 Man VII-XI - Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy

Class Junkanoo Cowbells - Dennis Maycock, The Beacon School.