$80,000 Drugs Found In Container

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MORE than $80,000 worth of suspected marijuana was discovered in a metal container tied on the bottom of a cargo vessel at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, police reported yesterday.

No arrest was made, but police seized 86 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $86,000 shortly before midday on Wednesday at the shipyard.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder reported that officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit, along with Central Detective Unit officers, were called to the facility where they found a metal container attached to the bottom of a cargo vessel.

On searching the container, officers discovered 38 wrapped packages of suspected marijuana inside.

ASP Pinder said police are continuing their investigations into the matter.