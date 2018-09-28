Two Accused Of Murders

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were arraigned in Magistrate's Court yesterday, accused of two separate murders.

In the first matter, Mark Kemp, 39, of Cox Street, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt faced with one count of murder concerning a Friday, August 7, incident.

It is alleged that on that date, Kemp murdered Lamon Johnson at Dorsett Street. Fox Hill.

According to police reports, a group of men were sitting in front of a tree on Dorsett Street shortly after 9am when a dark coloured Kia Sportage jeep drove towards them.

Shots were reportedly fired from the vehicle in the direction of the men, hitting two of them before the jeep sped off.

The injured men were taken to the Princess Margret Hospital by private vehicle, police said.

One of the victims, later identified as Lamon Johnson, died at the hospital of his injuries.

The second man was treated and released.

Kemp was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to December 4 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Kemp was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

In the second matter, Rashad Reed, 26, was also arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ferguson Pratt, charged with the murder of Keira Musgrove and attempted murder of Austin Pinder.

According to reports, Musgrove and Pinder were sitting in a car on Peach Street, Pastel Gardens, with a man when another man, sitting in the car's back seat, pulled out a firearm and shot them both around 10pm on Saturday, June 30.

Pinder escaped the vehicle and ran to a house for assistance. The suspect reportedly drove off in a brown Nissan Cube with a wounded Musgrove still inside.

One day later, on Sunday, July 1, Musgrove's lifeless body was found in a field off Cowpen Road. A worker cleaning the farm had alerted police to the body shortly after 6pm that day.

Reed was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to December 4 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

The two were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The men can apply to the Supreme Court for bail.