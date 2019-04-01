Bpl Chief Operating Officer Resigns

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Power and Light confirmed yesterday the immediate resignation of its Chief Operating Officer Christina Alston.

BPL would not confirm any details surrounding her seemingly abrupt decision to leave the company less than two years after taking the position, but an email obtained by The Tribune confirmed CEO Whitney Heastie made the announcement on Saturday.

“This is to confirm that we have received notice of COO Christina Alston’s resignation effective immediately. Until further advised, direct reports of Mrs Alston will continue to report as they have been during her most recent vacation,” the email read.

It came after she tendered her resignation on Friday.

BPL’s Director of Communications Quincy Parker would only confirm the resignation but declined further comment.

However, Minister of Works Desmond Bannister said he didn’t see anything to be concerned about.

“She resigned and people resign every day,” Mr Bannister said yesterday.

Mrs Alston, a Bahamian and certified energy manager, officially took up the post in November 2017 after serving as director of supply chain services at Georgia Transmission Corporation.

Sources familiar with the situation told The Tribune her decision to leave had been brewing for quite some time, adding there were disagreements over certain issues at the electricity provider.

It was sparked by the manner in which executives of BPL were “unprofessionally” operating its affairs, The Tribune was told.

Namely, it is said she took exception to the selection of Finnish Technology group Wärtsilä to build BPL’s new $95m electricity plant.

“Christina is a consummate professional,” one source told The Tribune. “She just could live with the host of irregularities present at BPL.

“They were operating unprofessionally and her background would not allow it.

“She had issues with the level of people that took voluntary separation packages leaving BPL without the needed expertise. Overall BPL is a far cry from the places she’s worked.”

Ahead of officially taking the post in 2017, Mrs Altson said she was excited to be able to return home to utilise her expertise and skill set to aid the company.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me. I am proud and a Bahamian and so excited to have this opportunity. I have spent so many years wanting to come home and really address so many of the problems I understood the Bahamas was facing,” said Mrs Altson at the time.