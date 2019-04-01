‘Bring In Mentorship Scheme For Children At Risk’

By RICARDO WELLS

THE Ministry of Education should consider a law enforcement-based mentorship programme for at risk youth, departing Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean has recommended.

Senior ACP Dean, whose last day in office ahead of an extended pre-retirement vacation was Friday, told The Tribune that at-risk youth were being “pushed to the side” via suspensions and expulsions rather than being mentored by “officers who can make the difference”.

Senior ACP Dean implored education officials to consider developing a curriculum that would see these students remain in the system with core classes of English and math, supplemented by counselling, mentorship and vocational classes.

“I think our teachers are doing a herculean effort to raise our children. And I say raise with emphasis because many of our children go to school without being properly socialised and we see teachers having to step in. The same is the case with discipline. Allow our trained and skilled officers in there to help bring about that discipline instead of putting them out of the school setting to be preyed on by gangs,” he said.

“We need to keep our students in the schools no matter how severe the case is; in schools and away from the street,” he added. “We are quick to point the finger and scream for police in the school when something negative happens, but the truth is, there are ways to have officers — police and defence force officers — in the school year-round.”

He continued: “I am of the view that there should be a mix of officers and a system where officers are allowed into the classroom, maybe for a session or two to mentor and work with these children.”

He also said the culture of gangs is built on going after young men and women who are disenfranchised by society.

He said social ills have left many young people exposed, without the proper mechanisms to properly defend themselves against the allure of gangs.

“Like I said before, we have kids raising kids now. A mother who, for whatever reason, has had a child at a young age and in most cases for a man that is absent.

“How does she still go to school, attempt to create a life for herself and still raise that child?

“She can’t do both. So for her and that child, when is that development happening?

“That’s where the gangs come in, they attract that young child because while that young mother is off trying to provide, that gang is there developing that young child in the wrong ways,” he contended.

“So I am calling for more meaningful involvement for our law enforcement agencies. Allow them to be proactive with what it is they have to do.

“If you want senior police and defence force officers in there, bring them in. If you want retired officers in there, bring them in. But it can’t be just from a security standpoint,” he asserted.

The topic of school policing has drawn new attention following the stabbing death of a 15-year-old student near a primary school last week.

In response to the killing, National Security Minister Marvin Dames has insisted that the government has not scaled back on school policing.

Mr Dames said he and Education Minister Jeff Lloyd have been in discussion over how to improve the level of school security, noting that a request for proposals has gone out for additional CCTV cameras throughout New Providence which will take into account “some of these schools as well”.

School-based policing was first introduced in 2002 by the first Christie administration and re-implemented in 2012 during the second Christie term.

When implemented in 2012, it was explained an inspector will have direct responsibility for the assignment of officers within each division.

The school-based police officer would have a reporting relationship with the inspector of his division and the principal of the relevant school.

Last August, Mr Dames touted his version of the initiative ahead of start of the 2018-2019 academic year, calling for officers to be stationed at schools and an increased police presence in and around school zones.

“We hope to enhance the initiatives that were in place,” Mr Dames told reporters outside of Cabinet at the time.

“We’ll do that through increased visibility, more use of resources, greater presence within the school zones from officers on foot patrols to traffic officers.”