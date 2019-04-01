Living The Dream

On a small road with big dreams, members of the Lewis Street community gathered on Saturday to unveil their Dream Wall of Respect, pictured, a vibrant collection of murals with powerful messages of love and hope and tributes to heroes.

Undaunted by a steady drizzle of rain, friends and well wishes from a wide cross section of Nassau joined the community off East Street in a musical rush through the tiny neigbourhood coloured with history.

The event saw the naming of “the Martin Luther King house” - the home Dr. King stayed in when he first visited Nassau in 1958 to meet with Sir Randol Fawkes, father of the Bahamas trade union movement.

King penned his famous “I Had a Dream” speech while visiting Bimini a decade later.

The Lewis Street project is the result of a partnership between Lend a Hand Bahamas and Transforming Spaces, the registered non-profits.

Last October, the organisation opened their newly refurbished Neville and Dora Dorsett Community Centre in the heart of the area.

It’s here the group runs a core hands on curriculum centred on 4H programming with a focus on vocational, writing and life skills.

The historically significant events of Lewis Street inspired Transforming Spaces 15th anniversary theme - SUSTAIN. I Have a Dream. I Am the Dream. We Are the Dream.