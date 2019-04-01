Man Found Shot At Business

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot in Grand Bahama on Saturday, police said.

Police were called to a business at East Mall Drive shortly before 11pm where they met a man lying inside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital by ambulance and at last report was listed in critical condition.

In other crime news, police in Bimini found two packages of suspected marijuana while in the area of Whispering Pines. The discovery was made before 10pm on Friday. The drugs have a street value of $8,000.

No arrest was made in the matter.