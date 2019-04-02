16-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Student Perry Rolle Jr

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old was remanded in custody accused of stabbing 15-year-old Perry Rolle Jr to death last week.

The teenager was brought before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans along with his parents to face a single murder charge concerning Rolle’s death last Tuesday.

Rolle, a ninth-grade student at TA Thompson Junior High School, was fatally stabbed after school near the premises of TG Glover Primary School by a 16-year-old student from the neighbouring CC Sweeting High School, according to initial police reports.

The teenager was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to May 7 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was remanded into custody in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Deshawn Hart was charged before Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain with murdering 24-year-old Karo Bullard and attempting to murder Elricka Collie on October 8, 2018.

According to reports, the incident took place shortly after noon. The victims were part of a group engaged in a “social gathering” on a porch on Taylor Street, Nassau Village when three men emerged from the lot next door and opened fire, shooting two people.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, while the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hart was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to May 8 for service of a VBI. Bail was denied and he was remanded into custody in the interim. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.