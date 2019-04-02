Catch Her - Now: Police Urged To ‘Drop Everything’ And Find Abductor

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
IN Light of recent child kidnappings in the capital, former Social Services Minister Melanie Griffin said yesterday authorities need to “drop everything” and see to it the MARCO Alert system is implemented fully.
In the meantime, Mrs Griffin questioned why there hasn’t been a full-fledged awareness campaign where sketches of the alleged perpetrator are centre stage and information of what should be done to avoid becoming a victim is prevalent.
She spoke in the aftermath of another abduction on Friday night following a three-week lull of similar incidents happening. Two boys ages eight and ten were standing in front of their residence around 9pm when a woman driving a silver vehicle stopped and began talking to the children, police said.
“The ten-year-old boy walked away, (but) the woman lured the eight-year-old into her vehicle and drove off,” police said. “A short time later, the eight-year old-boy was dropped off on Tonique Williams Darling Highway near to the entrance of the city dump. The boy was reunited with his parents, however he was taken to hospital, where he was examined by doctor and is in good health.”
Mrs Griffin said it is hard to determine the abductor’s motive.
“It’s difficult to determine the objective of the persons involved because they certainly are just moving the children from one place to the next and leaving them unattended wherever it is that they are taking them,” the former Cabinet minister said yesterday.
“I don’t know if they think it’s a game, but you can’t play with children’s lives like that. It is very traumatic for a child to be taken out of their element by strangers.
“Whoever is doing it ought to cease and desist because this is a new phenomenon for us in this country. We are not used to it and it really goes to show the level of social reprieve that we are in this country at this time.”
She continued: “We also need a lot of public education with regards to children which certainly social services does do a bit of, but its time to increase it and to really make the public aware of the steps that ought to be taken to protect children.
“It’s a shame that you can’t allow your child to be in front of your yard at your houses. It’s a shame and its frightening for parents and children and I believe that all the agencies that are involved have to get together and create some type of programme to raise the level of awareness with families.”
Noting an awareness campaign on the incidents should be nationwide, Mrs Griffin speculated that many in the eastern portion of the island, where most of the abductions have happened, have no knowledge a kidnapper is on the loose and that they could be in danger.
“There has to be some efforts to increase the level of awareness in the area. All the agencies need to get together and put on a special public education awareness programme for these areas and for the protection of children.”
The Nassau Guardian reported Monday that police now believe that four of the cases are connected.
The newspaper reported police are also seeking a person of interest, said to be the same unnamed suspect who they previously released an artist’s rendering of in an all-points bulletin.
“We have a strong belief that four of those incidents are connected and that’s based on several things,” Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told The Guardian.
He said police were interviewing witnesses who have given similar descriptions of a vehicle that police were still searching for.
“What I would also add is, with the recent incident, we are following some leads,” CSP Cash said.
“Again, it’s a bit early to be definitive in saying that that is the person that we suspected but that individual is a person of interest and we will soon be bringing that individual into custody to speak with,” he told the local daily.
Comments
stillwaters 12 hours, 5 minutes ago
The real questions are: 1. Why is it still so easy for a person to abduct a Bahamian child? You see far too many really small children who are responsible to getting themselves and even younger siblings, from place to place......alone..2. If there is ever a real serial, active abductor/ pedophile.....how many of our children will fall prey????
Sickened 11 hours, 38 minutes ago
Find her and kill her. We don't need people like that on this planet. No excuses, no rehabilitation. Hang her until dead, dead, dead!
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 25 minutes ago
So funny that these PLP ex-Ministers have all kinds of demands, expectations, solutions and positions now ........ But did jack squat when in Office ........ including this one.
OldFort2012 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
I am not really sure what offence they can charge her with? Kidnapping seems wrong as children all released unharmed and no ransom asked for. All very weird.
John 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
Dumb comment. Abduction means you take someone without their permission or the permission of a person who can give consent. In the case of children they are being taken without parents knowledge or consent. Kidnapping is holding the person against their will. Child abandonment is that you taking a child from a familiar place and leaving him in a strange area. And edangering a child by leaving him in a strange and isolated area.
stillwaters 11 hours, 6 minutes ago
I agee, Sheeprunner. These politicians have ALL the answers to ALL PROBLEMS.........that is, until they get in office..........then there seems to be some mysterious, age-old brain drain.
ashley14 11 hours, 2 minutes ago
The Island isn’t that big, they should be able to catch this person. Criminals offend work up to violence. With the amount of crime kids should be accompanied by a adult. It’s too easy to trick a child with candy, puppies or even tell them their parents sent them because of a emergency. They are taught to respect adults in one breath and the next not to trust them. Child abduction has got to be the worse thing a family can go through.
OriginalBey 9 hours, 44 minutes ago
I am convinced this woman suffers from PTSD. She might have lost her own child and suffers psychotic breaks and goes on the hunt for her son who is dead. Isn't the licensing system computerized? Can they not identify all of the vehicles that fit the make, model and color and tie it to the owners?
DDK 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
OUR police force and road traffic departments?
xtreme2x 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
IN THIS MATTER THE POLICE AND ROAD TRAFFIC ARE WORTLESS.
John 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
There was a similar situation developing in Miami where parents dropped a 4 y/o off to an art gallery to meet with the owner with the understanding that they would pick him up when the meeting was done. However, him back to his parents a female in the gallery told the owner that she knew the boy and would take back to his parents. But as she was leaving the gallery the owner followed her and asked the child if he knew the women to which he replied 'no'. He rescued the young boy and detained the female until the police arrived. She is now serving time in jail for abduction. So maybe the public also needs to take a little more interest in this matter.
