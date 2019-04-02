Marine Killed Friend In Crash

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force marine was fined $10,000 yesterday after he was charged with causing the death of his 17-year-old friend when the car they were in went out of control and flipped over in February.

Attorney Bjorn Ferguson later confirmed to The Tribune that his client Kranstone Simms paid $5,250 to avoid prison time for causing Bernard Antonio “Nardo” Saunders’ death on Frank Watson Boulevard on February 28.

Prior to Simms being fined, he pleaded guilty to one count each of killing in the course of dangerous driving; driving while not covered against third party risk insurance and driving without a valid driver’s licence.

On the date in question, sometime around 6am, the police control room received reports of a traffic accident on Frank Watson Boulevard involving a single vehicle.

Officers from the Mobile Division consequently visited the scene and confirmed that a collision did occur. Involved was a grey 2008 Nissan Note registered to Samuel McDonald, driven by Simms. Phyllis Symonette was in the front passenger seat, while Saunders was in the rear passenger seat.

EMS was requested and on arrival rendered medical assistance to all occupants. However, Saunders died at the scene. An autopsy confirmed that he died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

Investigations confirmed that at the time of the collision, the car in question was headed east on Frank Watson Boulevard when the driver lost control, colliding with several trees and flipping over.

Mr Ferguson, in making a plea in mitigation on his client’s behalf, said the “unfortunate incident” occurred at 3am in the morning on an unlit and wet road due to the rain. He said his instructions were that when the car hit a puddle of water, it ultimately flipped over, taking Saunders’ life.

Nonetheless, he maintained that his client is of “good character”, as he operates a charity, Full Life Outreach, at various public high schools such as CI Gibson and RM Bailey. Mr Ferguson further maintained that his client is “very remorseful” and still suffers mentally and emotionally from the accident, as the deceased was his friend.

“We know a life was lost, but your worship, it was an accident,” Mr Ferguson pleaded.

Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux subsequently fined Simms $10,000 for killing in the course of dangerous driving, and $250 apiece on the other two charges. Failure to pay the fines in total would result in a year in prison.

The matter was adjourned to June 21 for the balance to be sorted out.

Inspector Claudette McKenzie prosecuted the matter.