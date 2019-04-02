Teacher Of The Year Nominees Urged To Keep Pace With Changing World

CHANCES for tuition assistance with master’s and doctor of philosophy degrees for public school teachers are on the horizon.

Jeffrey Lloyd, minister of education, said teachers need to evolve and master subject areas so funds will be set aside for this purpose. “When I became the minister of education almost all of the money was going toward bachelor’s degrees. What about master’s? What about PhDs? I said no, no, no. We are going to apportion a certain amount of the money toward master’s degrees,” he said.

He made the announcement at the 13th National Teacher of the Year Award pinning ceremony when 48 teachers from public schools representing 13 districts in New Providence and the Family Islands were celebrated and congratulated for excellent work. They were also individually pinned by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, under whose patronage the event was held at Mount Fitzwilliam, Government House.

Mr Lloyd thanked the teachers and informed them that the Ministry of Education is grateful for them. “Today is the epicentre of our recognition of you – for the greatness, splendour and magnificence of what you are. Please understand those people who sit before you called students: you are truly changing their lives and they are changing yours at the same time,” said Mr Lloyd.

“You can never ever be paid. No matter how many thank you’s, endorsements, celebrations we have - please understand that your satisfaction comes from that vocational call in your life, an answer of God to be of service to Him.”