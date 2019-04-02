Woman In Hospital After Shooting

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance to help them find the suspects behind a shooting incident that left a woman in hospital on Monday.

The incident took place shortly after 7am in the area of Boatswain Hill.

According to police reports, the woman was standing at the rear of a car when she was approached by two men armed with a firearm. The men opened fire in her direction before fleeing the scene in a silver Honda.

The woman was shot and taken to hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations into this incident continue.