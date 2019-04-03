Customers Suffer Power Outages

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

PARTS of New Providence experienced power outages yesterday due to a tripped generator, Bahamas Power and Light Director of Public Relations Quincy Parker said yesterday.

Mr Parker added that a manual load shedding also occurred in the Baillou Hills area.

As BPL customers from Shirley Street to Palmdale complained about the lack of electricity, Mr Parker told reporters: “Just wanted to say this is not an island wide outage, and affects just downtown and the surrounding areas.

“There is manual load shedding at Blue Hills area. Restoration expected within the hour,” he continued.

Mr Parker clarified to The Tribune yesterday that the downtown and Baillou Hills incidents were two separate events.

Regarding the downtown outage, he said this occurred because “a generator tripped and investigators are working to determine why”.

He added the load shedding in the Baillou Hills area “ended shortly after it began”.

Issues with a generator circuit breaker at BPL’s Skyline facility caused the Cable Beach area to be plagued with days of morning power outages back in February.

At that time, customers in the western district of New Providence complained that electricity in the area was turned off on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings during the week of February 25.

“On Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 10.06am, a generator circuit breaker at BPL’s Skyline facility tripped,” Mr Parker said at the time, adding that customers in areas such as Skyline Lakes and the Baha Mar area were affected.

“Teams are on site working to resolve (the) issue and will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available,” he continued. “BPL expects to have the issue completely solved within 24 hours.”